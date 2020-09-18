Shropshire student wins place at Cambridge University despite A-level results scare

Amber Coxill had her place rejected amid the results controversy after receiving marked down scores, but the situation was resolved after an anxious wait.

The 18-year-old, who plays the French horn, studied music at Ellesmere College thanks to a bursary from David and Robyn Mullock.

She is the fourth student to have benefitted from the Mullock Arts Scholarship – one of a number of scholarships and bursaries available at the college which are helping students achieve outstanding results.

“I’m so happy to be going to Cambridge, it’s been my dream for a long time. I went down there for a trip when I was in year 10 and ever since I’ve been desperate to go – I’m over the moon,” she said.

“There was a worry over my A-levels but I finally got the correct grades and was accepted into Homerton College – it was a horrible time but I’m glad it all got sorted out.

Bright future

“The scholarship was amazing.

"I would not have been able to do it all without funding from David and Robyn Mullock, paying my school fees and instrumental lessons, and I am sure the opportunities I have had at Ellesmere College would not have been available to me anywhere else.”

Amber said the scholarship came about after she was invited to Ellesmere College to play the French Horn at a silent film night.

“I met the college’s director of music, and then when he was looking for people for the scholarship a couple of years later he asked me. I did the audition and got offered the scholarship,” she added.

“One of the terms of my scholarship was to be involved in a number of extra-curricular activities like the Chapel Choir and Chamber Choir.

"I also got to conduct the school orchestra, another amazing experience, and I’ve been involved in choir competitions, tours and performances all over the place – it’s been such a fun experience."

Tony Coupe, director of music at Ellesmere College, said: “I am delighted to see Amber heading off to Cambridge with a choral scholarship to study music.

"She embraced the many opportunities available during her time in the sixth form at Ellesmere and was able to pursue her love of film music and composition.

“Amber has a bright future ahead of her and I am sure it won’t be long before we will hear her music on a visit to the cinema.”

David and Robyn Mullock said: “We’re so very proud of Amber and all of the hard work she put into her studies at Ellesmere alongside the extra-curricular activities that she was involved in."