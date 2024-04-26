Police appeal after Shifnal Co-op hit by burglary

The incident took place on High Street in Shifnal just before midnight last night.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "It is believed that a white hatchback car may have been used by offenders."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 538_i_25042024, or report online at orlo.uk/83Kru.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers at orlo.uk/USJo7.