Police appeal after Shifnal Co-op hit by burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a Co-op.
The incident took place on High Street in Shifnal just before midnight last night.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "It is believed that a white hatchback car may have been used by offenders."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 538_i_25042024, or report online at orlo.uk/83Kru.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers at orlo.uk/USJo7.