Police appeal after Shifnal Co-op hit by burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a Co-op.

Co-op in Shifnal was targeted by burglars last night.

The incident took place on High Street in Shifnal just before midnight last night.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "It is believed that a white hatchback car may have been used by offenders."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 538_i_25042024, or report online at orlo.uk/83Kru.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers at orlo.uk/USJo7.

