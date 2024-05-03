Firefighters rescue man stuck in lift in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 8.25pm on Thursday.

An adult male had become trapped in a lift car in a building on The Grove in Shifnal and a team from Telford was sent to the rescue.

The crew used a specialist key, which allows the emergency services to open lift doors in the event of an emergency, to free the man.

The man was free from the lift by 8.41pm.