Firefighters rescue man stuck in lift in Shifnal
Shropshire firefighters were called out to rescue a man from a lift on Thursday evening.
By Megan Jones
Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 8.25pm on Thursday.
An adult male had become trapped in a lift car in a building on The Grove in Shifnal and a team from Telford was sent to the rescue.
The crew used a specialist key, which allows the emergency services to open lift doors in the event of an emergency, to free the man.
The man was free from the lift by 8.41pm.