Green fingered volunteers in Ellesmere prune Cremorne Gardens

Local people of all ages have spent the summer planting, weeding and pruning at the Cremorne Gardens, fuelled by home made cake.

They say it is a great way to get out in the fresh and the gardening is perfect to ensure social distancing.

The idea came from mere warden and town councillor, Tim Hunter.

"We provide the tools but it is the volunteers that put in all the hard work," he said.

Some of the volunteers at the Cremorne Gardens

Mike Ford, one of those helping out said: "We have fun and it is a good way to give something back to this wonderful place."

Shaun Burkey, Country Parks and sites manager for Shropshire Council, said: “COVID-19 certainly has shown the need for greenspace and people’s desire to help with its management. We’re thrilled to be working with a fantastic group of passionate volunteers who want to give something back to the community at a time that has been so difficult for many of us.

“All work has been done with COVID-19 safety measures in place. I’d like to thank all the volunteers for their valuable contributions and we look forward to continuing to work them.”