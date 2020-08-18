Fire station extension approved

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been granted planning permission by Shropshire Council to extend the station in Grange Road, Ellesmere, and incorporate a lecture/training room that can be used by the community.

The station is usually unoccupied, with on-call firefighters attending to pick up appliances and equipment before going out to emergencies.

A report by planning officer Llinos Pinches said: “The proposed development includes a front and rear extension to increase floor space and to enable internal remodelling.

“The proposal is to extend and refurbish the existing station that was built in the 1970s to provide improved and up to date facilities in the form of a lecture/training room, upgraded shower rooms, accessible WC, kitchen and office accommodation.

“The extension to the front of the fire station include a 60 square metres designed to provide suite of rooms which include a main lecture room, kitchen and DDA (Disability Discrimination Act) WC that can be let for community use whilst still maintaining security to the rest of the fire station.

“Approximately half of the extension is to be sited on the footprint of the existing watch room and covered store area.

“The new front elevation is designed to enhance the view of the existing station from the main road.”

The report added: “Although the front extension will be directly visible from outside of the site the proposed appearance, scale and materials to be used are considered acceptable and would not appear at odds with the existing appearance of the building.

Advertising

“The appearance and scale of the rear extension is also considered acceptable.

“No changes are to be made to the existing vehicle access. A designated DDA parking space will be marked at the rear of the building.

“Car parking for the building users will otherwise be unchanged at the rear of the building.”