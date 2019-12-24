100 homes and holiday complex plan submitted for Ellesmere

Shropshire Council granted outline permission for the development three years ago, and in April Burbury Investments Ltd submitted a scheme for 50 homes.

Now the development company has submitted its detailed application for a larger section of the housing part of the scheme - 99 homes - which also includes a hotel and pub, log cabins and a touring caravan site.

The new planning application includes a new access road off the A495 close to Ellesmere Business Park, with a roundabout built on the main road.

The previous application was criticised by local people and the town council and rural parish council for having the access route through an existing housing development.

In the application, the developers say the homes will be a range of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, with 10 per cent built as affordable homes, both maisonettes and family houses.

Flood risk

"Various pedestrian and cycle connections are proposed as are links to what are expected to be future developments," they say.

The footpaths will also link with long distance footpaths and the Llangollen Canal to the south of the site.

Concerns over the site being in a flood risk area have been addressed in the application.

The report from Roberts Limbrick Architects to the council says: "The site is currently at a high risk of flooding from the combined influence of the Tetchill Brook and Newnes Brook. Shallow groundwater levels and the adjacent canal have also been identified as potential sources of flood risk."

Land within the overall scheme, close to the canal, has been earmarked for special storage areas for potential flood water.

The report says: "This first phase of residential development is being brought forward in advance of the wider flood risk management scheme. Therefore, a standalone solution is proposed which will mitigate flood risk to the Phase 1 development without conflicting or impeding the implementation of the future de-culverting of the Tetchill Brook and floodplain consolidation works."

"The designs provide a balance of contemporary and traditional styles which relate to the adjacent emerging part of the town and Ellesmere’s historic status and industrial heritage."

Overall the development includes a hotel and pub close to Ellesmere's wharf and holiday cabins and the touring caravan site further along the Llangollen canal.