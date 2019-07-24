Menu

Advertising

Village hall open day

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

A village hall and community pub, given a new lease of life by volunteers, is holding an open day.

Residents of Criftins near Ellesmere stepped in last year after the privately run pub, the Parish Pump, closed.

A community trust was formed to run the licensed premises as part of the hall.

Now the village hall volunteers are holding an open day to show visitors what is on offer on the complex on the main route in Criftins.

John Baker, one of those behind the project, said the volunteers had been incredible.

“It has been really hard work and now we would like the village to rally round and support us.”

“We are keen to talk to anyone looking for a venue whether an organisation or individual.”

The open day is on August 10, starting at 10am.

Ellesmere Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News