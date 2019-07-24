Village hall open day

Residents of Criftins near Ellesmere stepped in last year after the privately run pub, the Parish Pump, closed.

A community trust was formed to run the licensed premises as part of the hall.

Now the village hall volunteers are holding an open day to show visitors what is on offer on the complex on the main route in Criftins.

John Baker, one of those behind the project, said the volunteers had been incredible.

“It has been really hard work and now we would like the village to rally round and support us.”

“We are keen to talk to anyone looking for a venue whether an organisation or individual.”

The open day is on August 10, starting at 10am.