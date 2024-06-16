Police, fire and ambulance crews attend Sunday morning car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.48am reporting the incident on Stocks Lane, Ellesmere.

One fire crew was sent from Ellesmere to assist West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Crews used small gear and made the vehicles involved 'electrically safe'.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.35pm.