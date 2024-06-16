Road closed after crash leaves 'person trapped' - fire ambulance and police called

West Mercia Police confirmed that the B5476 in Shropshire between Tilstock and Steel Heath has been closed and are asking travellers to find an alternative route.

A statement said: "Please be aware that due to a police incident, there is a road closure in place on the B5476 Steel Road in Shropshire between Tilstock and Steel Heath. This may cause increased traffic in the area."

The force's North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team added that police, fire and ambulance crews were on the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.40pm reporting the incident and four crews were mobilised from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem.

Crews used small gear to free two people who were taken in care of the paramedics.

The AA's traffic news website added: "Road closed and stationary traffic due to police incident on B5476 both ways from Maltkiln Lane to Coppice Lane."