Grade II listed church with planning permission set to go under the hammer for £250k in Whitchurch

The Grade II listed former United Reformed church in Whitchurch went up for auction this week with a guide price of £250,000.

The building, which dates back to 1815 and which has stood empty in the town since 2003, will be sold off with consent to convert the church and its adjoining hall into eight apartments after planning was approved for a scheme in 2021.

The building features a striking stone facade with four columns and is famous for its links with the late 19th century comic opera composer Edward German whose father was church’s organist and choirmaster for over 30 years, according to auctioneers Pugh.

United Reform Church, Whitchurch

“This is quite a rare opportunity to buy an incredibly characterful property with historical significance that already has planning consent in place for conversion to residential accommodation," said Ed Feather, director and auctioneer at Pugh.

“The former church’s location, set in rolling Shropshire countryside, close to Whitchurch’s local amenities and within easy commuting distance to Shrewsbury, Chester and Wrexham, also make the property ideal for residential redevelopment.”

Development plans for the former church, approved by Shropshire Council, detail four two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom apartments.

Bidding opens for the building on May 27 and closes the following day, with more information is available online from auctioneers Pugh.