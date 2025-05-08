MP calls for debate over step-free access to train stations as campaign over Whitchurch Railway Station continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan continues her campaign to see a lift installed at Whitchurch Railway Station.

Her call for a debate into the issue comes after the Government has been accused of hiding behind EU rules to avoid fitting lifts into stations without step-free access.

EU regulation states that lifts are not obligatory in stations with fewer than 1,000 daily average passengers, or if there is an accessible step-free station within 31 miles.

Mrs Morgan referenced the accusation during her question to the Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell on Thursday (May 8).

MP Helen Morgan petitioning residents in front of the steps at Whitchurch Station

Mrs Morgan previously said it is "unacceptable" that Whitchurch Railway Station is not accessible for all. Currently, passengers with disabilities or mobility issues who are wishing to travel southbound from Whitchurch Railway Station must use 44 steps and a footbridge, or first travel northbound to Wrenbury or Nantwich and change over.

It also means that passengers with mobility issues cannot cross onto the opposite platform after they have disembarked trains from Shrewsbury.

Speaking in Parliament, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said: "I was concerned to read reports in the newspaper earlier this week that train stations will not be allowed to have step-free access if they have fewer than 1,000 passengers a day or are within 30 miles of a station with step-free access.

"People in rural areas will not be able to use the train if there is no alternative public transport and they cannot access a car.

"Will the Leader of the House commit to a debate in Government time so that we can talk about the importance of people in rural areas being able to access public transport and, in particular, stations such as Whitchurch in my constituency, where there is no step-free access to the southbound platform?"

Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP responded: "The issue of step-free access at stations is always raised with me at business questions. I assure the hon. Member that the Government are committed to the Access for All programme, and the Rail Minister is reviewing what we can do to support it better. I will ensure that the House is updated on that."