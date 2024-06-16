'Two and a half hours to get through security': More anger at new Birmingham Airport queues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pictures and videos posted on social media show long lines out of the terminal as the delays through the departure terminal, whch have become a feature in recent weeks, strike again.

Travellers have regularly reported lengthy delays, often queueing outside the terminal, as they wait to be screened before boarding flights.

Disgruntled passengers have taken to social media this morning to decry long waits at the terminal. Some claimed to have been waiting over two hours.

Adele Jones posted: "Two and a half hours to get through security this morning. Why are you not using all of the new scanners when you have customers queueing outside? No toilet facilities anywhere along the queue. Feel sorry for your staff.

Fran Cesco posted: "This morning took us a bit over two hours from joining the queue (6: 43 am) to getting a coffee waiting for the gate.

"The airport inside is empty as not many people have disposable time to start enjoying their holidays."

Another user of X, @doozerlyn, said: "Checked in at 3.35am, 40 minutes later and we still haven't made the lifts to the security area... How can it be this bad this early.... Taking over an hour to get through security this early in a morning."

Some passengers have said they won't use Birmingham Airport again until the issues have been addressed.

Birmingham Airport bosses this week blamed the delays on government red tape, with CEO Nick Barton admitting frustration.

Despite new scanners being available to allow passengers to carry two litres of water in hand luggage, last minute government rules mean those flying are still confined to just 100ml bottles – officials have urged travellers to know the rules before setting off for the airport.