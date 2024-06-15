Holly Brett has opened Stars & Scamps, in Scotland Street, Ellesmere, following in the footsteps of her father, who ran a garage in the town.

"Owning my own business has been something I’ve always thought about," said Holly. "My dad, Bernard, used to have a garage in Ellesmere – Brett & Collins.

"And so, with him previously having a business in the town, the whole community thing has always been important to me.

“My sister Gemma and Laura Peill also own Tired Mums Coffee and won a small business award being given out by Theo Paphitis. He puts on a seminar for all of the award winners and neither Gemma or Laura could go because of work commitments."

Holly and her family

"So I went down in there place. I started chatting to lots of small business owners. They started telling me, if I had an idea, to go for it. They were saying: 'What's the worst that can happen? You might lose a little bit of money, if it doesn't work out, but at least you have given it a go!'