Mum who's always thought about owning a business opens toy shop in the town her dad ran a garage in

A mother-of-two has opened a toy shop after a chance visit to an event run by Theo Paphitis inspired her to set up her own business.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Holly and her children at the shop

Holly Brett has opened Stars & Scamps, in Scotland Street, Ellesmere, following in the footsteps of her father, who ran a garage in the town.

"Owning my own business has been something I’ve always thought about," said Holly. "My dad, Bernard, used to have a garage in Ellesmere – Brett & Collins.

"And so, with him previously having a business in the town, the whole community thing has always been important to me.

“My sister Gemma and Laura Peill also own Tired Mums Coffee and won a small business award being given out by Theo Paphitis. He puts on a seminar for all of the award winners and neither Gemma or Laura could go because of work commitments."

Holly and her family

"So I went down in there place. I started chatting to lots of small business owners. They started telling me, if I had an idea, to go for it. They were saying: 'What's the worst that can happen? You might lose a little bit of money, if it doesn't work out, but at least you have given it a go!'

