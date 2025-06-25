Llandrindod Wells entrepreneur thanks Powys Business Awards for expanding enterprises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lee Percy from Lakeside Boathouse and Rock Park Tearoom

Lee Percy, who runs Lakeside Boathouse with his wife, Jenni, says completing the awards application form made them consider all aspects of the business to improve efficiency.

The couple went on to win the Micro Business Award, sponsored by The County Times, in 2024 and now they have their sights on completing a double this year by entering the Business in the Community Award, sponsored by EDF.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Powys Business Awards at Themes Restaurant, NPTC Newtown Campus, Lee encouraged businesses across the county to get their entries in.

“Just entering the awards last year helped because I restructured some of the business,” he said. “When we launched the business, we had a five year business plan which we achieved in the first year.

“We made the mistake of not doing a new plan and when I sat back and looked at the figures, we found that there was a lot of fishing equipment sat there hardly being used

“We decided to create two axe throwing lanes and they made more money in one day than the fishing equipment did in a whole year. Entering the awards forced us to look closely at the little things which has made the business much better and more efficient.”

Since winning the award last October, Lee and Jenni have opened a tea room in Rock Park, Llandrindod Wells where there are 14 acres of woodland which are used for a range of activities, including orienteering, board-walking across a river and archery.

The Rock Park Tea Room venture has created nine new jobs and Lakeside Boathouse employs three full-time and 22 part-time staff.

Another new venture being considered by the couple is canoe polo. Lee and Jenni’s son, Gethyn, is a member of the Wales Under 17 canoe polo squad and they currently take him to Swansea three times a week to train. They believe there’s a gap in the market for the sport in Llandrindod Wells.

Lakeside Boathouse offers a variety of family activities with a fleet of dragon boats, canoes, kayaks, rafts and stand up paddleboards (SUPs) for hire on the scenic 13-acre lake.

In addition, the business has an award-winning ice cream parlour, a small mountain bike centre with scooters, electric and normal bikes to hire and offers team building sessions and activities for stag and hen parties.

Ceri Stephens, group manager of Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, which organise Powys Business Awards, said: "Lee and Jenni's journey with Lakeside Boathouse is a testament to the transformative power of the Powys Business Awards.

“Their success story highlights how the awards not only recognise excellence but also inspire businesses to innovate and grow. We encourage all enterprises in Powys to seize this opportunity to showcase their achievements and drive their businesses forward."

This year’s Powys Business Awards has 12 categories, including a new one – the Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

The closing date for entries is July 27 and the award ceremony will be held at The Hafren, Newtown on October 17. Visit www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk for more information.