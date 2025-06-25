Coverage Care celebrates 30 years of compassionate care at Montgomery House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event brought together many of the people who have shaped Coverage Care’s journey over the past three decades. Guests enjoyed a warm and festive atmosphere, with food generously donated by long-standing catering partner Brakes.

Chief Executive Debbie Price, Chairman Ian Gordon, Non-Executive Directors Kenneth Bean and David Coull

Chairman Ian Gordon delivered a heartfelt speech, reflecting on the organisation’s evolution and the values that have guided it since its founding. “It’s almost impossible to sum up what makes Coverage Care so special,” he said. “But fundamentally, it’s about the people. We are blessed with dedicated staff and a highly talented group of managers who work tirelessly to support both residents and each other.”

Chief Executive Debbie Price with Coverage Care staff enjoying the celebrations

Ian Gordon emphasized the organisation’s resident-first philosophy: “Coverage Care puts residents at the heart of everything we do. This is their home, and we never take for granted the importance of their relationships with their families.”

As a not-for-profit organisation, Coverage Care reinvests back into its homes. Ian Gordon proudly announced the acquisition of Woodcroft in Market Drayton, now the seventh home in the group’s growing portfolio.

Staff, friends and family enjoying the celebrations

He also paid tribute to two individuals whose contributions have been instrumental to Coverage Care’s success. David Coull, who led the organisation for 18 years, was praised for his exceptional leadership—especially his decision to come out of retirement to guide the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic. “His calm, assured leadership made a world of difference during a difficult time,” Ian Gordon said. David Coull continues to serve as a Non-Executive Director.

Memory boxes and boards made by residents proudly on display

Ian Gordon also honoured Arthur Ware, the founding father of Coverage Care. “It’s no exaggeration to say we wouldn’t be here without Arthur,” he said. “His vision and determination laid the foundation for everything we’ve achieved.”

In a touching moment during the event, Claire Childs, Home Manager at Innage Grange, surprised CEO Debbie Price and Samantha Woosnam HR Director and Finance Director Helen Woodvine with bouquets of flowers, expressing appreciation for the unwavering support they provide to home managers across the organisation.

Surprise flowers for the Directors, expressing appreciation for the unwavering support they provide to home managers

Adding to the celebration, residents from each of Coverage Care’s 11 homes across Shropshire created display boards and memory boxes filled with personal stories and photographs from over the years. These were proudly showcased at Montgomery House, offering a moving tribute to the lives and memories shared within the homes.

As the celebration concluded, the sense of community and shared purpose was palpable—a fitting tribute to 30 years of care, compassion, and commitment.