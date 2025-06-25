Hiab launches all-new MULTILIFT Futura skiploader, DEL Tail Lift and Merchant Cranes at Road Transport Expo 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The MULTILIFT Futura skiploader, DEL Tail Lift and HIAB Merchant Cranes at the Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2025. The Road Transport Expo (RTX) is being held from the 24th to 26th of June at NAEC Stoneleigh, Kenilworth.

The newly unveiled MULTILIFT Futura skiploader has been engineered for tougher loads with a heavy-duty rear end. Upgraded ram covers increase protection and extend service life. An improved cabin guard increases safety without compromising visibility, whilst thicker handles provide increased grip, even in challenging weather conditions.

Multilift Futura

The all-new DEL Tail Lift is engineered for both rigid and trailer applications, boasting a robust, one-piece steel level ride platform built to conquer the toughest working conditions. It offers unparalleled strength and stability.

Meanwhile, the new HIAB Merchant Cranes are engineered to meet the tough, day-to-day demands of builders’ merchants. With three capacity options, Merchant 18, Merchant 26, and Merchant 32, there’s a crane to suit every job.

Leadership in attendance

Key leadership from Hiab UK are in attendance, including Jason Stokes, Vice President of Sales and Services at Hiab UK & Ireland and Peter Robertson, Director at DEL. They will be joined by expert staff from across the globe to highlight the latest innovations and technology from Hiab’s portfolio.

Multilift Futura

Hiab’s latest at RTX

The HIAB X-HiPro 548 and HIAB X-HiPro 658 loader cranes will also be on display. These top-of-the-line ‘heavy’ segment loader cranes feature the HiPro advanced remote-control system for precision, performance and control. Each features a range capacity over 50 metric tonnes with the 548 achieving outreach of 33.5m horizontally and 36m vertically.

The MOFFETT M4 20.3 NX and MOFFETT E5 25.3 NX are both truck-mounted forklifts with lifting capacities from 2,000-2,500kg. Each has an impressive power-to-weight ratio and can carry loads quickly and safely with the manoeuvrability of four-way steering. The MOFFETT E5 25.3 NX is also fully electric, perfect for quiet operations in residential areas or emission-restricted zones.

Jason Stokes, VP, Sales and Services at Hiab UK, commented: “We’re all set for a busy and exciting few days at RTX 2025! We look forward to showcasing the new DEL Tail Lift and groundbreaking HIAB Merchant Cranes, alongside the MULTILIFT Futura 12 in its first UK appearance. Every year RTX provides a valuable opportunity for us to demonstrate what Hiab has been developing and highlight the capability and technology of our equipment.

We're excited to see everyone’s reaction to the stand this year and to catch up with customers and colleagues. We encourage everyone to come by and check out the latest innovations from the leader in smart and sustainable load handling solutions.”

RTX is the UK’s premier tradeshow for the road haulage industry. With over 300 exhibitors on-site, visitors can discover the latest products, services, and solutions for their fleet. From expert insights and sourcing cutting-edge innovations to exploring the latest vehicles and networking with industry leaders, RTX has it all.