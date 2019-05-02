Officers ignored as nod given to cottage plan near Ellesmere

A couple had applied to build a new home east of Lea Hall Farm, Lee, near Ellesmere.

The plans were recommended for refusal by Shropshire Council planning officers, but members of the North Planning Committee voted to approve the plans after hearing from local councillors who said it would be a welcome development.

Councillor Brian Williams, member for The Meres, said the application was welcomed by locals.

He said: “This is all officers’ opinion. It is not the opinion of people who live in the hamlet of Lee.

“Who would want a grotty old barn rather than a pleasingly designed cottage? I urge members to do what is right for the area and approve these plans.”

And Councillor Graham Dyke, a parish councillor, added: “This would greatly enhance the character of the hamlet and I would like it to be approved.”

Presenting his report to the committee Ollie Thomas, planning case officer, said: “The proposed development site, in replacement of an existing agricultural building.

“It is considered to be located on the edge of the settlement of Lee, a designated community cluster as found in the SAMDev Plan, whereby the type and form of development fails to comply with the specific settlement policy requirements, in that only limited infill and conversions will be acceptable.”

“The proposed development cannot be considered as infill development due to its location with any residential development in this location having an adverse impact upon the immediate and wider character and setting of both the settlement and landscape.”

He adds: “The application site lies adjacent to, and forms part of, the historic farmstead to Lea Hall Farm, of which lies a Grade Two listed barn and other non-designated heritage assets.”

But members went against the recommendation and approved the plans.

Councillor Vince Hunt added: “I am sorry but I am going against officers here.

“It is my view that the building will look better than the barn and it would look even better if someone knocked down the old brick dairy nearby.

“It is a difficult one, but I am going against the recommendation.”