Sun from the south is warming Shropshire hearts

The region has been basking in unusually high temperatures in recent days with another warm day promised for Sunday.

Daffodils and crocuses have joined the usual February snowdrops carpeting the ground and birds are already showing signs of nesting.

Send us your photos!

The warm weather has been caused by the jet stream heading further north than normal which in turn has seen warm air from the continent dragged up to the UK.

Across the border in Wales, Bala was named the warmest St Valentine's Day for 20 years at 16C (61F) - more than double the usual February average of seven degrees.

Those treating their loved ones to a day out in Shropshire for Valentine's enjoyed wall-to-wall sunshine on Thursday.

Yesterday parts of the county were again basking in sunshine with a stunning sunrise such as that over the mere in Ellesmere.

Advertising

But some areas, including parts of Telford saw fog linger throughout the morning.

Shropshire's outdoor events this weekend should enjoy sunny spells and temperatures touching 13C (55F)

However before gardeners start thinking about planting outside be warned.

The long range weather forecast from the Met Office is warning that, as we go through March, more of a south easterly wind may develop, which could bring colder air from the continent across the UK with a small risk of some snow.