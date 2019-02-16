Menu

Sun from the south is warming Shropshire hearts

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

Last year it was the Beast from the East, this year the sun from the south is helping to warm hearts in Shropshire.

Geese flying over the sunrise in Ellesmere

The sun comes up in Shropshire

Early morning frost as the sun rises over Ellesmere mere

The region has been basking in unusually high temperatures in recent days with another warm day promised for Sunday.

Daffodils and crocuses have joined the usual February snowdrops carpeting the ground and birds are already showing signs of nesting.

The warm weather has been caused by the jet stream heading further north than normal which in turn has seen warm air from the continent dragged up to the UK.

Across the border in Wales, Bala was named the warmest St Valentine's Day for 20 years at 16C (61F) - more than double the usual February average of seven degrees.

Those treating their loved ones to a day out in Shropshire for Valentine's enjoyed wall-to-wall sunshine on Thursday.

Yesterday parts of the county were again basking in sunshine with a stunning sunrise such as that over the mere in Ellesmere.

But some areas, including parts of Telford saw fog linger throughout the morning.

Shropshire's outdoor events this weekend should enjoy sunny spells and temperatures touching 13C (55F)

However before gardeners start thinking about planting outside be warned.

The long range weather forecast from the Met Office is warning that, as we go through March, more of a south easterly wind may develop, which could bring colder air from the continent across the UK with a small risk of some snow.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

