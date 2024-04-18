Donations wanted to help preserve historic border landmark

Affectionately known as the Ponty, last year, the world's highest canal aqueduct earned international acclaim as the most captivating UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This pioneering engineering masterpiece of monumental stone and metal architecture took over 10 years to finish, and it was completed in 1805 by visionaries William Jessop and Thomas Telford.

The longest aqueduct in the UK, it stretches 307 metres long and soars 38 metres high above the stunning Dee Valley near Chirk.

But the iconic structure requires continual inspection and repair work, with time and its popularity taking a toll on the aqueduct - particularly the cast iron troughs, stone pillars, handrails, and the beams supporting the towpath.