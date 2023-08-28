Firefighters called to Chirk Castle after fire breaks out in machinery

Chirk Castle

Three crews from the North Wales Fire Service were called to the Grade I listed Chirk Castle at around 1.30pm on Monday.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the fire was "accidental" and took place inside a hopper.

The crews used a thermal imaging camera, shovels, buckets and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

The stop message, which indicated the incident was under control, was received at 4.16pm.