Firefighters called to Chirk Castle after fire breaks out in machinery

Three crews from the North Wales Fire Service were called to the Grade I listed Chirk Castle at around 1.30pm on Monday.
A spokesperson from the fire service said the fire was "accidental" and took place inside a hopper.
The crews used a thermal imaging camera, shovels, buckets and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.
The stop message, which indicated the incident was under control, was received at 4.16pm.
The medieval castle in the Welsh Marches is owned and run by the National Trust. The trust has been approached for comment.