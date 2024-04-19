"If you know someone who drives whilst under the influence, report them" - police after drug driver jailed for fatal crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dale Hilton, aged 42, of Heol Kenyon, Johnstown, near Chirk, was sentenced to four years imprisonment following the collision near his home which tragically resulted in the death of 86-year-old George Ian Stevenson on the March 2, 2022.

Hilton was also disqualified from driving for five years and will have to pass an extended test to regain his licence. He was ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

After testing positive for cocaine at the roadside, Hilton was arrested and taken to custody.

He was then released under investigation pending the results of further tests, which later came back to show that he was four times the legal limit.

PC Jo Roberts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at North Wales Police said: “Through no fault of his own, Mr Stevenson was involved in a collision caused by a man who chose to get behind the wheel after taking illegal drugs.

“His actions have robbed a family of a loving father and grandfather as well as his wider family and friends, all of whom remain completely devastated by his death.

“Hilton’s cavalier attitude to drug driving was summed up by his decision to get behind the wheel again after taking drugs, despite knowing he was under investigation for causing a man’s death.

“No sentence passed can make up for the harm that Dale Hilton has done, but I very much hope that knowing he was found guilty by a Jury and will spend time in prison, will help Mr Stevenson’s family find some peace.

“North Wales Police are committed to making the roads safer and have a robust strategy around enforcing the ‘Fatal 5’ offences which includes drug driving.

"Information from the public is crucial in tackling the issue, therefore if you know someone who drives whilst under the influence, please do the right thing and report them to us.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the North Wales Police area you should contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999. You can also contact the force via its website through the online chat.