Plans for 31 new homes given the go-ahead six months after councillors delayed due to highway concerns

The original application to build 31 new homes off Hem Lane in Halesfield, Telford, was submitted in January last year.

The site lies on the border of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council, to the west of the Grade II listed Hem Manor Farmhouse and is currently occupied by a dwelling known as Ridgeways.

The proposed development by applicants Wain Homes and Felicity Jane Annan is made up of eight three-bed, and 23 four and five-bed properties.

The site is currently occupied by 'Ridgeways' on Hem Lane. Photo: Google

Last October, it looked like Telford & Wrekin Council was set to give the plans the thumbs up, but concerns were raised by councillors at a planning meeting which meant the decision was deferred.

Councillors argued that traffic coming off the Eastern Primary meant a nearby road was "like a race track", and argued a travel plan was needed to allow children from the development to safely walk to school.

A vote was taken to defer the application and a site visit was planned by councillors. Now, six months later, and with a variety of conditions, the plans have been given the green light.

Plans for 31 new homes near Halesfield have been approved. Photo: Google

As part of those conditions - and before anyone can move in - a "footway link" will need to be created from the site entrance to its junction with Halesfield 1, and Hem Lane will need to be widened and a traffic calming feature installed.

A "tactile crossing" will also be needed, from the Hem Lane and Halesfield 1 junction to the existing pedestrian facilities along Halesfield 1.

A range of conditions has also been imposed to protect biodiversity in the area, including "a suite of artificial nesting and/or roosting boxes" - including bat boxes, invertebrate boxes and two hedgehog passes per garden.

The plans can be viewed on the council's planning portal using the reference number: TWC/2023/0058