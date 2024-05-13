Special surprise for two Shropshire cancer survivors from their celebrity heroes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

British rapper Aitch and singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti have created unforgettable moments for two young people who have battled cancer in Shropshire.

Rachel Lokier, now 17 and from Wem, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) after collapsing at home in 2014 when she was just seven years old.

Yuvraj Singh, 14 from Lawley in Telford, was also diagnosed with the rare type of blood cancer in 2020 when he was 10.

The pair underwent years of gruelling treatment that has left them both with a series of long-term side effects and complications.

Following her diagnosis, Rachel, who lives in Wem, Shropshire, endured two and a half years of gruelling treatment which included multiple blood and platelet transfusions, and chemotherapy.

Rachel, during her treatment

Although in 2016, 10-year-old Rachel rang the end of treatment bell, signalling the completion of her cancer treatment, she still suffers from long-term side effects including chronic fatigue and anxiety.

Despite her difficulties, Rachel’s cancer diagnosis has inspired her to want to train as a radiographer. Now 17, Rachel wants to use her experience to help other young people who might be feeling isolated during their cancer journey.

Rachel, now 17, was diagnosed after collapsing at home when she was seven

Four years on from his diagnosis, Yuvraj continues to receive ongoing therapy to help overcome the trauma and pain he has suffered from his battle.

Yuvraj Singh, now 14, was diagnosed with ALL when he was 10-years-old.

The youngster experienced a challenging journey marked by chemotherapy and a successful stem cell transplant, followed by complications including graft versus host disease (GvHD), skin trauma and hair loss.

Recently, thanks to a Children with Cancer UK initiative that aims to recognise the courage and resilience of all young cancer patients, the pair have received messages from two of their heroes.

Since the age of 12, Rachel has been a huge fan of Italian-born singer-songwriter, Jack Savoretti.

The 'Soldier's Eyes' singer surprised Rachel with a message, as well as an invitation to attend a concert with her family this summer where she will get the chance to meet her hero.

Italian-born singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti invited Rachel and her family to a concert this summer

Rachel’s mum Laura said: “From such a young age, Rachel has loved Jack Savoretti and his song ‘I’m Yours’ was all she would sing. Throughout her journey, his songs have brought her so much joy and she’s been lucky enough to see him twice in concert so far.

“Rachel was absolutely amazed to receive the special message from Jack and has kept replaying it. Rachel will have finished her A-levels and just turned 18 when she goes along to his upcoming concert and gets the chance to meet him – she is counting down the days and is already planning her outfit!”

Meanwhile, Yuvraj's mum Surjeet said the teen has found joy in Aitch's music throughout his gruelling journey. The 'Straight Rhymez' rapper surprised Yuvraj with a special video message which featured kind words of encouragement.

British rapper Aitch sent a surprise video message to Yuvraj

Surjeet said: “No matter what is thrown at him – chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, GvHD, ICU, relentless scans, tests, and hospital stays - Yuvraj has faced it all head-on, he is a true warrior in every sense of the word and is the strongest person I know.

“As a family, we have found so much comfort in Yuvraj’s love for Aitch’s music, which has provided our son with so much joy even on his hardest days.

"We’re incredibly proud of the strength and courage Yuvraj has shown and continues to show, and we hope that sharing our story will help raise awareness and understanding of childhood cancer and highlight the importance of new scientific research to help beat this devastating disease.”

Earlier this year, Yuvraj was also surprised by a visit from YouTube superstar KSI.

As part of its ‘Heroes Against Cancer’ campaign, Children with Cancer UK grants the wishes of young cancer patients across the UK as they receive a surprise from their personal ‘hero’, with a specially recorded video message or a meet-and-greet in person.

After inviting patient families to nominate their child and their hero, the charity received more than 50 requests and the Children with Cancer UK team has been working hard behind the scenes to make the dreams of the many children they support come true and provide a moment of fun and excitement for them and their loved ones.

Amar Naher, CEO of Children with Cancer UK, said: “Our ‘Heroes Against Cancer’ initiative is all about creating truly special moments for young cancer patients, just like Rachel and Yuvraj, and their families.

“As well as funding ground-breaking scientific research into the treatment and causes of childhood cancer, we’re also committed to providing ongoing support for young cancer patients. Offering experiences such as this is so important in helping to create a moment of fun, excitement and respite for patients and their families, and we’re determined to make even more wishes come true.”

Patient families are invited to nominate their child, and their child’s hero, for a chance to be involved in ‘Heroes Against Cancer’.

To make a nomination and for further information about Children with Cancer UK, visit: childrenwithcancer.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraising/heroes-against-cancer