New Shifnal community centre opens as churches join forces

Shifnal Methodist Church and St Andrew’s Church have come together in what is thought of as a ‘first of its kind’ move in the county.

Reverend Chris Thorpe of St Andrew’s said that the unusual partnership was proving to be a big success.

“Shifnal Methodist Church asked whether we could explore the idea of meeting together as they were struggling to maintain the life of their church,” he explained.

“This sort of move is the beginning of a new wave of partnerships which are just beginning to happen. We now worship as one church in Saint Andrew’s and together we will run the new ‘Trinity Centre’ in the building of the Trinity Methodist Church in Victoria Road.”

Claire Dinwiddy, who is being funded by the Methodist Church as a part time manager of the centre, said: “This is an exciting adventure and we hope the new centre will become a hub for Shifnal, filled with all sorts of community activity.

“We have already welcomed a number of new groups and look forward to offering a venue for children’s parties, an indoor craft market and businesses too who need occasional office space.”

A new worship service, called Heart Space on Sunday, is also being hosted and is attracting congregations of between 50 to 100.

Rev Thorpe added: “As we grow as a new church partnership there will be lots for us to find out and I'm sure there will be some teething problems.

“But at this stage we're all seeing the benefits of being and working together and enjoying this new opportunity.”

Residents are invited to the official opening of the Trinity Centre on May 21, with Shifnal Mayor Roger Cox performing the official opening at 12.30pm.