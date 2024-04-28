Pub feels like home for manager as she keeps traditional feeling

Wander a little bit from the centre of Shifnal and you'll stumble across a pub with character outside and a friendly welcome inside.

The Wheatsheaf Inn has been part of the fabric of the town for many years, an eye-catching sight for anyone walking up with white walls and a colourful sign outside to welcome people in.

It has also moved over the years, settling on the current site in 1984 and even having its own brewery at one point during its existence, and has keep many of the older touches, including a fireplace, flagstone floors and old beams around the interior.

The pub is owned by Marston's and is currently managed by Donna Brough, who moved in 16 months ago after being contacted by a friend of hers who was working as area manager after a change in her personal circumstances.

She said: "My friend said I should come and see her after my circumstances had changed and offered me a few pubs, as I had worked in pubs previously.

"She showed me a few that I wasn't really interested in, but then passed my details onto someone at Marston's who was desperate for anyone who could look after a pub for six weeks in Shifnal.