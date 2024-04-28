Details of county road closures for repairs and replacement works

Traffic will be prevented from using Bath Banks in Selattyn from 9.30am to midday on May 5.

Shropshire Council said the closure is required to allow workers to carry out repairs.

The authority added that an alternative route will be in place during the closure.

Another road closure will take place to allow for the replacement of a defective manhole cover.

Shropshire Council said that the closure would take place at Hope Bagot Lane, in Knowbury on April 30.

It said that Severn Trent workers would be replacing the manhole cover and the frame.

A diversion will be set up throughout the work.

And Severn Trent repairs will require a closure of a Shrewsbury road for a day.

Shropshire Council said that it had been notified of the water company’s intention to close Woodfield Road in Shrewsbury for one day, on May 5.

The closure is for the firm’s staff to replace a defective manhole cover.

A diversion along Shelton Road and Woodfield Avenue will be in place.