Shropshire has 'lost more miles of bus routes than any other county in England' - MP

North Shropshire's Helen Morgan has uncovered data showing that between 2015 and 2023, the number of miles you can travel in Shropshire by bus fell by the largest amount in England, with a 63 per cent decrease in bus miles over the period.

In comparison the figure for Great Britain as a whole is a decline of 19 per cent, the data shows.

Mrs Morgan has presented a Bus Bill to Parliament which would guarantee public transport links between large towns and key local services like nearby hospitals and schools.

A petition in support of the bill received nearly 2,000 signatures from North Shropshire residents.

Mrs Morgan, a Liberal Democrat, said: “Whether it’s buses or trains, public transport in Shropshire has got significantly worse during the past 10 years of Conservative rule.

“I can’t knock on a door in places like Market Drayton without being told about poor public transport, especially buses.