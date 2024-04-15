PC who showed girlfriend body-cam video of dead man in bedroom 'would have been sacked'
A PC accused of showing his PCSO girlfriend body-cam footage of a dead man in a bedroom would have been sacked had he not quit the police, a misconduct panel has ruled.
Plus
By David Banner
Published
The hearing of former North Wales PC Matthew Roberts was held in private at Colwyn Bay, despite press objections.
On Friday a decision notice was published. He was found guilty of gross misconduct.
It was alleged between late January and late November 2022, he was in a relationship with North Wales PCSO Manon Roberts and on a number of occasions when he was off-duty showed her body-worn video footage.