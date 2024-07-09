Woman who died at beauty spot identified as Shropshire-based GP

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Saturday, June 29, a passer-by reported seeing a woman at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in Wrexham.

At the opening of an inquest in Ruthin, John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that 51-year-old Dr Jane Green was found at the foot of the 120-high structure which spans the River Dee.

Despite efforts at CPR the 51-year-old was confirmed as having died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Mark Atkinson and although the results of tests are awaited he gave the provisional cause of death as head and neck trauma.

The Coroner said that a car owned by Dr Green, of Maesmawr Road, Llangollen, was found nearby.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

Dr Green worked at Caxton Surgey on Oswald Road.

In a statement, the surgery said: It is with great sadness that we must bring news that our dear friend and colleague Dr Jane Green tragically passed away on Saturday 29th June.

"She will be dearly missed by her work family at Caxton and her patients and most acutely by her husband and children. We would ask for your understanding at this incredibly difficult time as her family, friends and work colleagues deal with this tragic loss.

"If you have an appointment already booked with Dr Green we will be able to rearrange this in a timely manner for you with another GP, we will be in contact with you you do not need to ring the surgery."