Llangollen rocks to Canadian legend Bryan Adams

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The singer songwriter brought the house down as he opened a new initiative that sees a series of concerts being held either side of the core Eisteddfod week.

The partnership with Live Nation promoters, Cuffe and Taylor is also bringing Simple Minds, Paloma Faith, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Kaiser Chiefs, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Jess Glynne and Madness to the Welsh town.

Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones will open the Eisteddfod which also stars Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins OBE and the area's own John's Boys Male Chorus.

Bryan Adams' support act was Cassyette, whose talent has seen her take to the Download stage and is also supporting Bring me the Horizon this year. Think Pink meets Linkin Park with a hint of Goth and you get Cassyette. Her animation films were also impressive.

However it was Bryan Adams that the huge majority of the audience had come to see and the pavilion exploded into cheers as the rocker took to the stage with his band.

It was obvious from the beginning that the band are truly enjoying their tour of the UK - rockers happy to be still rocking more than 40 years after Adams released his first single. The lyrics of 18 Till I Die certainly struck a court both with the musicians and music lovers alike.

The night took his fans through his hits, including Run To You, Summer of 69 and of course the huge hit, Everything I Do.

There was a poignant tribute to the late Tina Turner who dueted with him and became a life long friend.

Adams' soft side was seen as he stopped the concert for a short time after he spotted one of the audience needing medical assistance and when he invited 11-year-old Dylan onto the stage after naming him the best dancer in the audience.

As well as the old hits Adams played tracks from the band's new album, So Happy it Hurts and the night ended with the ballad, Straight from the Heart, written when he was 18 - a tribute to his mum, who appears with him in his latest video.

But it was those rock songs that brought the house down.

Tickets for the concerts are available from the Ticketmaster website