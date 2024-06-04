Divers brought in to assist with major search for man who went missing near aqueduct

Specialist teams have been brought in to help find a man who disappeared following an incident at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct last week.

Emergency services were called amid "an incident concerning the safety of a man" on Thursday afternoon.

The man has not yet been officially named.

In an update issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Colleagues from the North West Underwater Search Team are assisting with searches in the River Dee, in the area of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, to locate a missing man.

"Police are also continuing foot searches in the vicinity of the aqueduct."