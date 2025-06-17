Countdown begins: Three weeks to go until Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over 4,000 performers from across the world will arrive over the next few weeks in North Wales to take part in a joyful celebration of peace through the performing arts. The festival’s unique blend of world-class evening concerts, daily competitions, and outdoor entertainment makes it one of the most exciting cultural events of the summer. There will also be a series of events in the town of Llangollen, featuring the competitors.

KT Tunstall is playing her hits with orchestra for the first time ever.

Legendary Composer Karl Jenkins is conducing his oratorio - One World on Wednesday 9, July

Prior to the Eisteddfod, in just 9 days' time, TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion kicks off with incredible performances from the likes of Texas, The Script, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Olly Murs and many more from 26 June - 5 July. This makes Llangollen the place to be this summer.

The annual Parade of Nations will be held in Llangollen on Wednesday, 9, July

Chair of the Llangollen Eisteddfod John Gambles said, “This year’s Eisteddfod is shaping up to be one of our most ambitious and international festivals to date. With a stunning line-up of concerts, thousands of performers from across the world, and an expanded programme for families and young people, we can’t wait to welcome the world to Llangollen yet again.”

Artistic Director Dave Danford added, “We’ve curated a programme that truly reflects what the Eisteddfod is all about – unity, talent, and cultural exchange. From cinematic scores to choral masterpieces, orchestral pop and traditional folk, there’s something for everyone.”

Sir Bryn Terfel will be rounding off the Eisteddfod on 13 July with a Gala Concert with Fisherman's Friends.

Evening Concerts Line-Up:

Tuesday 8 July – Beyond Time: The Music of Hans Zimmer

Live film scores performed by the Cinematic Sinfonia, conducted by Anthony Gabriele

Wednesday 9 July – Uniting Nations: One World

Celebrating 80 years of the UN, featuring One World, conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins and the premiere of the reimagined Peace Child

Thursday 10 July – KT Tunstall with the Absolute Orchestra

A symphonic celebration of her breakthrough album Eye to the Telescope

Friday 11 July – Il Divo

The classical crossover sensations perform in Llangollen for the first time

Saturday 12 July – Choir of the World & Dance Champions Grand Final

With special guest Lucie Jones, crowning the best of global choral and dance talent

Sunday 13 July –Bryn Terfel: Sea Songs

Featuring Fisherman’s Friends, Eve Goodman, and the Pendine International Voice of the Future Final

Daytime Highlights:

Over 25 competitions across choral, dance, and instrumental categories with competitors from across the World.

Children’s Day (Wednesday 9 July), featuring workshops, performances and the vibrant Parade of Nations (4.30pm)

2 Outdoor Stages on the Eisteddfod field with live folk / world music, family activities, a Kids Zone, circus skills, food, crafts, and more

Tickets and full programme available now at: llangollen.net

Come for a day, stay for the week—be part of something extraordinary in Llangollen this July.