Countdown begins: Three weeks to go until Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2025
With just three weeks to go, the town of Llangollen is awash with flags, as it prepares to welcome the world to the Llangollen International Eisteddfod from 8–13 July 2025. This year’s event promises a spectacular week of international music, dance, culture, and community.
Over 4,000 performers from across the world will arrive over the next few weeks in North Wales to take part in a joyful celebration of peace through the performing arts. The festival’s unique blend of world-class evening concerts, daily competitions, and outdoor entertainment makes it one of the most exciting cultural events of the summer. There will also be a series of events in the town of Llangollen, featuring the competitors.
Prior to the Eisteddfod, in just 9 days' time, TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion kicks off with incredible performances from the likes of Texas, The Script, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Olly Murs and many more from 26 June - 5 July. This makes Llangollen the place to be this summer.
Chair of the Llangollen Eisteddfod John Gambles said, “This year’s Eisteddfod is shaping up to be one of our most ambitious and international festivals to date. With a stunning line-up of concerts, thousands of performers from across the world, and an expanded programme for families and young people, we can’t wait to welcome the world to Llangollen yet again.”
Artistic Director Dave Danford added, “We’ve curated a programme that truly reflects what the Eisteddfod is all about – unity, talent, and cultural exchange. From cinematic scores to choral masterpieces, orchestral pop and traditional folk, there’s something for everyone.”
Evening Concerts Line-Up:
Tuesday 8 July – Beyond Time: The Music of Hans Zimmer
Live film scores performed by the Cinematic Sinfonia, conducted by Anthony Gabriele
Wednesday 9 July – Uniting Nations: One World
Celebrating 80 years of the UN, featuring One World, conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins and the premiere of the reimagined Peace Child
Thursday 10 July – KT Tunstall with the Absolute Orchestra
A symphonic celebration of her breakthrough album Eye to the Telescope
Friday 11 July – Il Divo
The classical crossover sensations perform in Llangollen for the first time
Saturday 12 July – Choir of the World & Dance Champions Grand Final
With special guest Lucie Jones, crowning the best of global choral and dance talent
Sunday 13 July –Bryn Terfel: Sea Songs
Featuring Fisherman’s Friends, Eve Goodman, and the Pendine International Voice of the Future Final
Daytime Highlights:
Over 25 competitions across choral, dance, and instrumental categories with competitors from across the World.
Children’s Day (Wednesday 9 July), featuring workshops, performances and the vibrant Parade of Nations (4.30pm)
2 Outdoor Stages on the Eisteddfod field with live folk / world music, family activities, a Kids Zone, circus skills, food, crafts, and more
Tickets and full programme available now at: llangollen.net
Come for a day, stay for the week—be part of something extraordinary in Llangollen this July.