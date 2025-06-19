Telford road 'partially blocked' after three-car crash - police and ambulance on the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to Holyhead Road in Ketley at around 3pm on Thursday (June 19) following a report of a collision.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened between Beveley Roundabout and a miniroundabout with Ketley Park Road.

Holyhead Road in Ketley. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service reported no people were trapped in vehicles following the collision.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

According to traffic data provided by AA, the road was "partially blocked" following the collision and there were reports of queuing traffic.

The road was reportedly clear at around 4.30pm.