Patient taken to hospital by air ambulance after incident near Chirk Aqueduct

By Megan Jones

One person was airlifted to hospital following a medical emergency near Chirk Aqueduct.

The Midlands Air Ambulance
Emergency services rushed to the area surrounding Chirk Aqueduct to deal with what police called a medical emergency at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Four ambulances, four police cars and several fire engines were also reportedly on the scene near the B5070.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had two crews, including the water rescue unit, helping in the rescue of one person.

In the latest update, Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed an individual was taken by air to hospital.

A spokesperson from the service said: “We were called yesterday, shortly before 3:30pm to reports of an incident near Chirk Aqueduct, Wrexham.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one duty operational manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic and a community first responder to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"One person was taken by air to University Hospital Aintree for further treatment.”

Police are yet to provide further comment on the incident, but said yesterday confirmed they had "responded to a medical emergency in the vicinity of Chirk Aqueduct" and reassured the public there was "never a threat to the wider public, nor any ongoing issues of concern".

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

