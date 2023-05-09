Patient taken to hospital by air ambulance after incident near Chirk Aqueduct

The Midlands Air Ambulance

Emergency services rushed to the area surrounding Chirk Aqueduct to deal with what police called a medical emergency at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Four ambulances, four police cars and several fire engines were also reportedly on the scene near the B5070.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had two crews, including the water rescue unit, helping in the rescue of one person.

In the latest update, Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed an individual was taken by air to hospital.

A spokesperson from the service said: “We were called yesterday, shortly before 3:30pm to reports of an incident near Chirk Aqueduct, Wrexham.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one duty operational manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic and a community first responder to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"One person was taken by air to University Hospital Aintree for further treatment.”