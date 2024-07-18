Revealed: How much stunning period cottage and former churches made at Shrewsbury auction

Among the top performing lots at Halls' latest Shrewsbury auction, which attracted a packed saleroom, was Wattlesborough Methodist Church at Halfway House, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, which sold for £142,000.

Green Methodist Church, between Montgomery and Bishop's Castle made £62,000.

Overall top selling lot was 4, Benthall Cottages, Alberbury Road, Ford, near Shrewsbury, a period country cottage set in large gardens and land extending to around 1.6 acres, which sold for £410,000, again eclipsing its guide price.

Chapel House, Knolton, near Overton on Dee, a three bedroomed, country cottage needing complete refurbishment and set in a third of an acre of gardens, sold for £186,000.

Another three bedroomed property requiring complete renovation and modernisation was 14 Avondale, Holyhead Road, Chirk, which sold for £95,000. This semi-detached house backs onto Llangollen Canal.

Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who conducted the auction, said: “Wattlesborough Methodist Church is a particularly good example because it has a vestry, chapel, garden, cellar and overlooks open farmland. It ticked an awful lot of boxes.

“Our collective auctions are very well supported by the Methodist Circuit which had three properties in the auction - Green Methodist Church and Chapel House , Knolton.

"4, Benthall Cottages was so popular with prospective buyers because it enjoys a private location and has great potential to make a top notch house with land.

“Our collective auctions are popular because buyers leave knowing they have signed a contract, paid a deposit and the property or parcel of land will be theirs within 28 days.”

Entries are now being accepted for Halls’ next collective property and land auction on Friday, September 27 at 3pm. Contact Mr Gittins on 01691 622602 for details.