Colleagues taking on sunset trek up Wales' tallest mountain for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Five workers from Kronospan, in Chirk, are joining the Hope House and Ty Gobaith Sunset Trek up Yr Wyddfa – formerly known as Snowdon – on July 27, accompanied by greyhound Flo.

The Chirk firm’s human resources team have already raised more than £600 of their £1,000 target.

HR administrator Kaisha Challoner, HR graduate Heidi Keefe, HR resourcing manager James Robertson, payroll clerk Sian Blackmore and recruiter Agnieszka Mueller are all taking on the mountain’s Llanberis path as part of the organised charity trek.

James said “Kronospan is a long-term supporter of Hope House children’s hospice and has raised more than £30,000.

"As a local employer with a large outreach, we want to do something to support a charity close to the local community and its people.

“As a team we decided we’d like an outdoorsy challenge so this was perfect. We’re all quite fit but haven’t done a challenge like this together. We are looking forward to arriving at the top and enjoying a beer. Hopefully the weather will be kind and the views will be clear.

“I’m hoping to bring my dog Flo along too, as long as it’s not too hot on the day.”

Kronospan's HR team are gearing up for the challenge.

The team have done various levels of training and all confident they will complete the climb, which is a steep nine-mile round trip that they expect will take around five hours.

Kaisha is particularly well prepared having already completed the Snowdonia Mighty Hike in May – a full marathon through Snowdonia National Park.

Fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer thanked the intrepid colleagues for joining the trek.

“I have absolutely no doubt that this sporty team, along with Flo the dog, will get to the top in plenty of time to enjoy spectacular sunset views of the North Wales coastline,” she said.

“Every penny raised from this challenge will help us to support local families who need our vital nursing, counselling, respite or care.

“Thanks also to all the staff at Kronospan who have helped to raise a phenomenal total of £30,000, which will make a huge difference to many families.”

There are still places available on the Sunset Trek run by Hike Bike Snowdonia.

The minimum age to take part is 16, and registration costs £25 a person, with trekkers asked to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship.

For information or to join visit https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/event/sunset

People can also sponsor the Kronospan team at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kronospan-hr-team-walk270724