Healthcare assistants recognised for compassionate care with RJAH Stars Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Grainger and Fred Jones, who work on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI), were nominated for the RJAH Stars Award for their exceptional dedication to patient care.

The duo formed a strong bond with a patient who had spent several months on MCSI. When the patient became unwell and was transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Mark and Fred selflessly took time out of their own schedules to visit the patient, ensuring he had familiar faces by his side during his stay.

Lauren said: “Mark and Fred regularly go above and beyond their role, and this is just one example of their dedication and compassion for our patients.

“This particular patient has no family, and during his many months on MCSI, the team became his family. Their number one priority is always the patients, and we are extremely lucky to have them as part of the team on MCSI.”

The RJAH Stars Award is a monthly staff recognition initiative that celebrates individuals or teams who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to patient care, teamwork, and hospital values.

Winners receive a certificate and a voucher in recognition of their efforts, as well as the appreciation of colleagues and patients alike.

Mark has worked at the Trust for almost 44 years. Fred spent four years at the hospital early in his career before departing but returned 30 years later and has now spent the last nine years in his role back on the spinal injuries unit.

Fred said: “One of our patients was transferred the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for an operation. He was over there for a few days, so we thought we’d cheer him up by going to visit him for a surprise. He was just amazed. Speechless.

“We form friendships with so many of our patients and we’ve been all over the place to visit them.”

Mark added: “It’s lovely to get this award, but we just see it as doing our job. Me and Fred have got friends we’ve made through this hospital all over the West Midlands, North Wales and Cheshire.

“It feels really good though, it’s nice to be supported.”

Mike Carr, Deputy Chief Executive, presented the award to Mark and Fred. He said: “People like Mark and Fred are what make RJAH so special.

“The team on the Spinal Injuries wards do a fantastic job. Some of their patients can be with us for many months, and they can return regularly over a lifetime, so close relationships form and they become like family.



