MP welcomes campaign to get more people to claim Pension Credit

Simon Baynes MP

In Clwyd South, which includes the Chirk area, around 25 per cent of people who could claim Pension Credit to top up their incomes do not currently do so. Some 2,000 people do claim the credit.

Simon Baynes, the area's MP, said: “It is great news that 2,000 pensioners in Clwyd South already claim Pension Credit, but it is important for everyone else in our area to claim all the help they are entitled to.

“That is why the UK Conservative Government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.

“This will ensure that eligible pensioners know what support is available and will help people prepare and save for later life.”

Mr Baynes has welcomed a new Conservative campaign to boost the take-up of Pension Credit in Clwyd South as part of wider support with the cost of living.

Pension Credit is a top up for our most vulnerable pensioners that is worth an average of £3,300.

As well as a cash top up to the State Pension, it is a passport to a suite of other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

The Government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has written to local newspapers across the country and the Department for Work and Pensions will send leaflets to 11 million pensioners. A high-profile media day will also take place June 15. 2022.

Pensions Credit can be claimed online, by telephone or by post. Information is available on www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the Freephone Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.

Commenting, Minister for Pensions, Guy Opperman MP, said:

“Pension Credit provides a vital income ‘top up’ for some of our most vulnerable pensioners – worth more than £3,000 on average.

"The good news is the latest figures show take-up is at the highest level since 2010 and around 1.4 million pensioners currently receive it. But there is much more to do to reach those who could claim but don’t.