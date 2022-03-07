A new defibrillator for football club and wider community

The installation of the defibrillator

Mr Baynes met with Club Chairman, Matthew Roberts, The Mayor of Wrexham, Councillor Ronnie Prince and members of both Cefn Mawr Community Social Club and Cefn Albion FC and commended the installation of the potentially lifesaving machine. The on-site defibrillator is for community use if ever required, whilst another defibrillator is available to Cefn Albion FC on away games.

Cefn Albion FC managed to raise over £4000 to purchase the defibrillators and during the visit, Mr Baynes praised their efforts in ensuring potentially lifesaving equipment is available in the case of an emergency.

Chairman of Cefn Mawr Community Social Club, Matthew Roberts said: “The equipment has been registered with the North Wales Ambulance Service and is available for use by the wider community in case of an emergency. If 999 is called and a defibrillator is needed, the Ambulance Service will direct the person to their nearest defibrillator and give them the security code to be able to access it.

“There is also a second defibrillator inside the club, which is for use by the Cefn Albion Football Team and also by the club itself. The money for both defibrillators was raised by the Cefn Albion Football Team last year from a sponsored bicycle ride. The local community and club are extremely grateful to them for all their efforts and kind generosity”.