Welsh Assembly member says new legislation will help his constituents

Welsh Government says the new laws it wants to bring in will help transform Wales into a stronger, greener and fairer country.

Assembly member, Ken Skates, said: "The ambitious legislative programme will help to shape the Wales of the future as we recover from the pandemic, bringing forward five new Bills in the first year of this Senedd and a wide array of regulations."

These will include a new system for post-16 education and training in Wales; a new system of farm payments and ensuring the fair rights of workers through the Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill.

"Regulations will also be introduced to make 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas and ban pavement parking wherever possible and the Renting Homes (Wales) Act will be implemented to improve tenants' rights.