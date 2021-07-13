Welsh Assembly member says new legislation will help his constituents

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

The Welsh Assembly member for Clwyd South, which takes in Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley, says plans for new laws including more 20 mile an hour zones and a new system for post 16 training and education in Wales will benefit people in the region.

Ken Skates
Ken Skates

Welsh Government says the new laws it wants to bring in will help transform Wales into a stronger, greener and fairer country.

Assembly member, Ken Skates, said: "The ambitious legislative programme will help to shape the Wales of the future as we recover from the pandemic, bringing forward five new Bills in the first year of this Senedd and a wide array of regulations."

These will include a new system for post-16 education and training in Wales; a new system of farm payments and ensuring the fair rights of workers through the Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill.

"Regulations will also be introduced to make 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas and ban pavement parking wherever possible and the Renting Homes (Wales) Act will be implemented to improve tenants' rights.

"These new laws will directly benefit people across Clwyd South and I will focus on helping to deliver the programme, which is founded on our distinctively Welsh values, for my constituents."

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News