Man jailed for six years for arranging to have sex with a child

Mold Crown Court

Paul Benjamin Jones, of Bron y Waun, Chirk was in fact having the online conversations with undercover police officers.

He appeared before Mold Crown Court today for sentencing having been found guilty after a trial of two offences of arranging the commission of a child sexual offence.

He had denied the charges.

The 43-year-old had previously admitted two counts attempting to cause a child to engage in a sexual act and attempting to cause a child to watch a sex act, which took place in 2018.

The arrangement of the commission of child sex took place whilst he was on bail for the 2018 offences.

The court was told that the 'arranged meetings' never took place.