Kronospan fire brings in more than 130 complaints as council launches investigation

In a statement to residents of Chirk, Wrexham Council revealed details of the fire, which has sparked widespread concern, protests, and anger from residents of the town.

It comes as a group of residents tonight staged a protest over the issue outside the factory.

In its statement Wrexham Council has also told how early measurements of pollutants from the fire have shown "elevated levels of particulate matter" in the air around the town, and said it will be launching a "thorough investigation" into the incident.

The authority has faced criticism of the delay in putting air quality monitoring in place.

The fire, which raged from Monday to yesterday, had led to residents being advised to keep windows and doors closed, and the local primary school, Ysgol y Waun, taking the decision to keep children indoors.

The local community has reacted with frustration and anger over the blaze, which is now out, with more than 70 people turning out to an emergency meeting of Chirk Town council yesterday.

The statement from Wrexham Council reveals that the fire had involved 4,000 tons of recycled wood fibre, and sections of a log wall.

It said: "The fire started at approximately 2am on Monday, January 13, within a 7000-ton stockpile of recycled wood fibre retained by a large log wall.

"The fire service attended the incident shortly after and sought to bring the fire under control with the assistance of Kronospan employees. Some3,000-to-4,000 tons of recycled wood fibre and sections of the log wall were alight and this was isolated from the rest of the stockpile to prevent the spread of fire.

"The fire was brought under control later on the same day but continued to burn, releasing large amounts of wood smoke and steam."

The fire was extinguished by yesterday but the fire service was today still at the scene damping down.

Details in the statement also explain how parts of Chirk had been "significantly" affected by smoke after a change in the wind.

The statement said: "Initially the prevailing wind was taking the smoke plume away from Chirk Town, but due to a change in wind direction on Tuesday, January 14, the smoke plume was directed across the Lodgevale part of Chirk, resulting in significant impact to residents. To date there have been 136 complaints received by Wrexham Council from residents of Chirk."

The council has explained both it and National Resources Wales are now monitoring air quality in the area.

The statement said: "In addition to the NRW air quality monitoring, Wrexham Council have installed an air quality monitor this morning that will measure particulate levels in Chirk, to assess pollutant levels over the next few weeks."

It added: "As Wrexham Council has a statutory enforcement responsibility officers will be carrying out a thorough investigation into the causes of this incident and what lessons can be learned for the future."