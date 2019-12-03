Body found in search for missing man

David Gordon Watson, aged 60, was last seen on Sunday.

He was reported missing and search teams were deployed to the area of Cefn Mawr, near Chirk, where Mr Watson was from.

A North Wales Police spokeswoman said: "Officers and rescue teams searching for David Watson, 60, last seen walking between Fron and Cefn Mawr on Sunday night sadly found a body late yesterday afternoon.

"Mr Watson’s family have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been notified."