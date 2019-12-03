Menu

Advertising

Body found in search for missing man

By Keri Trigg | Chirk | News | Published:

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.

Police found a body.

David Gordon Watson, aged 60, was last seen on Sunday.

He was reported missing and search teams were deployed to the area of Cefn Mawr, near Chirk, where Mr Watson was from.

A North Wales Police spokeswoman said: "Officers and rescue teams searching for David Watson, 60, last seen walking between Fron and Cefn Mawr on Sunday night sadly found a body late yesterday afternoon.

"Mr Watson’s family have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been notified."

Chirk Oswestry Local Hubs News
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News