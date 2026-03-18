Police appeal over crash at Shropshire blackspot crossroads which seriously injured driver

West Mercia Police has urged witnesses to get in touch in relation to a two-car crash at the notorious Llynclys Crossroads between Pant and Oswestry, on the A483.

The crash took place at around 7.10pm on March 10.

A spokesman for the police said: "The driver of one vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

"No one else was injured during the incident and no arrests were made.

"Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and may have relevant dashcam footage.

"Please email neil.evans@westmercia.police.uk if you can help."