Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident, on the B5069 Oswestry to Gobowen road, at around 1.30am today - Tuesday, March 17.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were both called to the scene.

One fire crew attended and an update from the fire service said the crash had involved one saloon and an HGV.

It said that firefighters made sure the vehicles involved safe and used environmental grab packs to clean up fuel spillage.