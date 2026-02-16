Shropshire town council 'brought into disrepute' during heated debate sparked by request

At an Oswestry Town Council meeting on Wednesday (February 11), Councillor Jay Moore brought forward a proposal to improve the audio and visual recording facilties at the Guildhall.

The independent councillor – who left the Liberal Democrat Group last November – said: “Members of council, staff, and the public rely on accurate audio and visual records to understand deliberations, decisions, and conduct; and inadequate or inconsistent recording quality can limit transparency, reduce accessibility, and diminish public trust.”

Councillor Jay Moore called for Oswestry Town Council to have a better audio system. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

However, the debate turned into an argument when Councillor Grace Goodlad (Liberal Democrat) made reference to a "furore” at the last full council meeting.

At that meeting, on January 14, members approved the 2026/27 budget, resulting in the precept rising by 39 per cent.

At the start of the January meeting, former Conservative councillor Les Maguire spoke as a member of the public, saying it was wrong for the Lib Dems on Shropshire Council to say “the Tories left us in this mess”.

He said he saw one person “smirking” while he was speaking and told them not to do so “because it is serious”.

Later in the meeting, Councillor Moore left when the council was considering various amendments to the budget.

An Oswestry Town Council meeting held on February 11. Picture: LDRS

At last week’s meeting, Councillor Goodlad said the allegation anyone was laughed at “is an untruth”.

That led to Councillor Moore telling the mayor, Councillor Rosie Radford, that it was not part of the agenda.

Councillor Goodlad said it was, and accused Councillor Moore of affecting her microphone. She then tried to finish what she said, which led to Councillor Moore saying “point of order” and reminding Councillor Radford the item was not part of the agenda.

“Grace is talking about what is heard within the council’s chamber, so I’m going to allow that,” said Councillor Radford.

Councillor Grace Goodlad (right) has rebutted allegations that anyone was laughed at during an Oswestry Town Council meeting. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Moore replied: “But not what was said online.”

Again, when Councillor Goodlad continued to speak, she accused Councillor Moore of preventing her from doing so.

“I’m not sitting here,” said Councillor Moore.

Councillor Radford asked him to be respectful, saying he would have his say afterwards.

“I’m not sitting here and having her talk,” said Councillor Moore.

Councillor Goodlad responded: “Excuse me, madam mayor, but he’s refusing me to talk.”

Councillor Radford said: “Councillors, how many times have we been sat in the chamber and been disrepectful? Please, allow one person to speak. Jay, you will have an opportunity.”

However, Councillor Moore again interrupted Councillor Goodlad when she continued to speak.

“Jay, if you cannot behave, I will ask you to leave,” said Councillor Radford.

“That’s fine,” said Councillor Moore.

Councillor Goodlad was then able to finish her speech, saying the recording “was completely adequate and clean”.

“I rebut the allegation that you cannot hear,” she said.

“You can hear coughing, you can hear papers. You can hear basic background noise, and you can hear speakers clearly.”

Councillor Goodlad explained that having a new audio system could cost between £20,000 and £30,000.

Looking at the time, Councillor Radford said the item would be ended at 8.45pm at the latest.

That led to Councillor Mark Roberts (Green) saying that, if the council had a better recording system, people might have heard Councillor James Owen saying to fellow Lib Dem councillor Stephen Froggatt when Councillor Moore left at the last meeting “I’m glad he left.”

A frustrated Councillor Radford reminded members that they had to move on from previous meetings, so they could talk about the specific item on the agenda.

“And I’m going to finish discussion on this item by quarter to,” she said.

However, town clerk Arren Roberts said it would be ended immediately.

“It’s bringing the council into disrepute,” he said.

“We’ve got the public here and the press.”

Earlier Councillor Owen had said that, while more than 250 people had viewed the YouTube recording of the previous meeting, on average, it is no more than 20.

“And here we are, debating whether we spend thousands to become like BBC Radio One,” said Councillor Owen.

Councillor Duncan Borrowman (Lib Dems) added: “I think a lot more discipline from those who are speaking and [being] closer to the microphones will be far more effective than spending vast amounts,” he said.

The substantive motion was carried.