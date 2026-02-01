Pair arrested after 'dispute' in Oswestry town centre involving two groups

Police in Oswestry have arrested one male and one female following a "dispute" between two sets of people in Oswestry town centre on Saturday, January 31.

Officers said they were called to Arthur Street shortly after 2pm following a report of a "disturbance".

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "An Oswestry Central PCSO was first to arrive and quickly found themselves dealing with a dispute between two sets of people during which assaults were seen to take place.

Arthur Street in Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google

"One offender was detained on the floor whilst the other was observed and remained nearby whilst waiting for other officers to arrive at the location.

"Enquiries were carried out by officers on scene which resulted in the detained male and a female being arrested for assault offences and taken into custody, whilst enquiries for the investigation continued."

Following the incident, West Mercia Police moved to assure the public that it was "an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community".

They added: "We would like to thank members of the public who made calls to West Mercia Police reporting this incident and to Oswestry Towns Street Rangers who also attended the location to assist the PCSO first on scene."