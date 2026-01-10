Oswestry-based charity bids farewell to physio after 16 years

Physiotherapist Sarah Bew has spent 16 years with Oswestry-based The Movement Centre which provides specialist services to youngsters with mobility issues.

After qualifying in 2009, the 37 year old has spent her entire career with the charity and said it had been a real privilege to have played a part in helping children and their families.

The centre is based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital but is independent and not funded by the NHS.

Sarah said: "It has not been an easy decision, I have really loved my job. It has been so rewarding to see the life-changing difference The Movement Centre has made to so many lives - seeing the amazing goals achieved through the therapy and how that has developed a level of independence which in many cases could never have been imagined by families.

"I have mixed emotions at leaving but have decided now is the time to make a big change in my life. My mum, dad and sister live up in Scotland, at the foothills of The Cairngorms, and I will be moving up there to be closer to them.

Sarah Bew (left), who has left The Movement Centre in Oswestry after 16 years, with physiotherapist Claire Keers and new recruit Lara Whitton

"I intend taking a few months out and then there may be a bit of a career change, not necessarily staying with physiotherapy."There are plenty of options for transferable skills from physiotherapy so I will just see what happens."

Replacing Sarah is new recruit Lara Whitton who graduated as a physiotherapist in July.

She said: "Although I'm newly qualified, I completed a paediatric placement during my studies which I absolutely loved. It gave me valuable hands-on experience and really confirmed my passion for working with children and supporting their development

"I'm delighted to be joining The Movement Centre and I'm really excited to see what I can bring to the team.

"I love working with children and, having already seen some of the incredible work the organisation does, it truly feels like an honour to be part of a service that makes such a meaningful difference to so many children and their families each year."

Chief executive Helen Knight said: "Sarah has been a popular, friendly and familiar figure at centre and a trusted, reassuring presence for the many children and their families that she has shared a journey with over the last 16 plus years. We have exciting plans moving forwards and welcome Lara who will play a key role in that."