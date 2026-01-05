Firefighters walk half a mile on foot in snow to tackle chimney fire near Oswestry
Firefighters had to walk half a mile to get to a house and tackle a late-night chimney fire near Oswestry in snowy conditions.
Two Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere were dispatched to reports of a chimney fire at Coed y Go, near Oswestry, around 10.33pm yesterday (Sunday, January 4).
The crews had to make their way through snow to reach the home, where they set about dealing with the incident.
Posting an update on social media, Ellesmere Fire Station said: "At 22.33 yesterday, Ellesmere were mobilised to a chimney fire in Oswestry, alongside Oswestry Fire Station.
"Access to the domestic premises was extremely challenging, with crews covering the last half mile on foot.
"The fire was found to have spread from the chimney to a cavity behind and then through the floor space.
"Crews used specialist tools to remove the fireplace and floorboards, along with the thermal image camera and stirrup pump to locate and extinguish hot spots.
"An Incident Support Unit (4x4) was mobilised from Whitchurch Station to assist crew access and equipment movement from the appliance to the property as the incident developed."
Crews finished at the scene by around 2.37am.