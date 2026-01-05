Two Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere were dispatched to reports of a chimney fire at Coed y Go, near Oswestry, around 10.33pm yesterday (Sunday, January 4).

The crews had to make their way through snow to reach the home, where they set about dealing with the incident.

Posting an update on social media, Ellesmere Fire Station said: "At 22.33 yesterday, Ellesmere were mobilised to a chimney fire in Oswestry, alongside Oswestry Fire Station.

Firefighters making their way to the incident. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

"Access to the domestic premises was extremely challenging, with crews covering the last half mile on foot.

Firefighters spent a number of hours at the scene dealing with the chimney fire. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

"The fire was found to have spread from the chimney to a cavity behind and then through the floor space.

The crews faced difficult conditions to reach the property. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

"Crews used specialist tools to remove the fireplace and floorboards, along with the thermal image camera and stirrup pump to locate and extinguish hot spots.

Firefighters making their way to the incident. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

"An Incident Support Unit (4x4) was mobilised from Whitchurch Station to assist crew access and equipment movement from the appliance to the property as the incident developed."

Crews finished at the scene by around 2.37am.