Shropshire hospital introduces award in memory of former chief nurse

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, has created the honour as a tribute to former Interim Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer Sam Young, who died earlier this year.

The award celebrates innovation and improvement to recognise Ms Young's passion for continuous improvement and driving positive change.

The inaugural award was presented to Lisa Davies-Jones, Pre-Operative Assessment Unit Manager at the Oswestry-based hospital, at the Annual Nursing and Allied Health Professionals Celebration Event in recognition of her leadership around a new innovative health screening initiative.

Lisa Davies-Jones, Pre-Operative Assessment Unit Manager, receiving the Sam Young Innovation and Improvement Award from Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive.

The health screening pathway was developed earlier this year in a bid to optimise patients earlier in their surgical journey, helping to reduce last-minute cancellations and improve recovery.

Since its introduction, the initiative has identified more than 50 patients whose care has been optimised ahead of surgery, including individuals with low iron levels, poorly controlled diabetes, newly identified heart rhythm problems and high blood pressure.

After receiving her award, Lisa said: “I am incredibly proud to receive this award, particularly because of what it represents and the legacy of Sam.

Sam Young, who was interim chief nurse at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, died aged 58

"This work has always been about improving the experience and outcomes for our patients by identifying issues earlier and giving them the best opportunity for a smooth surgical journey. I’m grateful to the Pre-Operative Assessment Team who have supported this initiative and share this recognition with them all.”

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, said: “Sam was deeply committed to innovation, improvement and putting patients at the centre of everything we do – this award reflects those values perfectly and is a fitting tribute to her legacy.

“Lisa is a deserving inaugural winner. Her leadership surrounding the health screening initiative has already made a measurable difference for patients and to our services.

“Going forward, this award will be presented annually to recognise staff who demonstrate innovation and a commitment to improving patient care.”